Speaker chides minister Giriraj Singh for intervening in junior minister's reply
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tuesday chided Union minister Giriraj Singh for intervening in the reply of his junior colleague, saying that any question in the House and its supplementary should be answered by the same minister.The Speakers comment came when Singh stood up to reply to the second supplementary question of his Rural Development Ministry during Question Hour after junior minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti replied to the first one.Honourable minister, this is not proper. You should not intervene.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tuesday chided Union minister Giriraj Singh for intervening in the reply of his junior colleague, saying that any question in the House and its supplementary should be answered by the same minister.
The Speaker's comment came when Singh stood up to reply to the second supplementary question of his Rural Development Ministry during Question Hour after junior minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti replied to the first one.
''Honourable minister, this is not proper. Either the MoS or the Cabinet minister should reply to all the questions. Not one after another. You should not intervene. Let the MoS (Jyoti) complete the answers,'' he said.
Singh then had no option but to sit down and allow the minister of state for rural development to answer the remaining supplementary questions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Polling for first phase of Manipur Assembly elections begins, CM N Biren Singh to seek fifth term
Union Health Minister Highlights the Contribution of Physicians of Indian Origin
Union ministers Hardeep Puri,Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju,V K Singh to go to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to help students:Sources.
I-League: Will surely achieve something in this season, says Mohammedan SC's Milan Singh
India will play a major role in United Nations Environment Assembly, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav