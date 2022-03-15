Left Menu

Maha Council adjourned for the day after din over FIR against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar

The council chairman later adjourned the House for the day.Taking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhawan premises, BJP legislator Chandrashekhar Bawankule said a complaint was filed against Darekar and after a probe, it was closed, still the MVA government registered the FIR against him.This is outrageous.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:21 IST
Maha Council adjourned for the day after din over FIR against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after an uproar over the issue of an FIR against Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Pravin Darekar.

The Mumbai police on Monday registered the FIR against BJP MLC Darekar for allegedly using bogus membership of a labour organisation to become director of the Mumbai Bank, following a complaint by an Aam Aadmi Party functionary.

On Tuesday, BJP members shouted slogans in the Council against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government.

BJP MLC Bhai Girkar said, ''The FIR against Darekar is an attempt to muzzle the voice of the opposition. The MVA government has taken action against him because it is being cornered for of its own wrong doings and various scandals that the BJP is exposing.” Amid the din in the Council, Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar adjourned the House for 25 minutes. After the House proceedings resumed, the opposition continued its objection against the FIR and shouted slogans against the state government. The council chairman later adjourned the House for the day.

Taking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhawan premises, BJP legislator Chandrashekhar Bawankule said a complaint was filed against Darekar and after a probe, it was closed, still the MVA government registered the FIR against him.

“This is outrageous. Darekar was critical of the MVA government, hence he has been framed. The House will not function until the MVA government drops the charges against Darekar. We will continue our opposition,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022