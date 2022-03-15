Maha Council adjourned for the day after din over FIR against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar

The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after an uproar over the issue of an FIR against Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Pravin Darekar.

The Mumbai police on Monday registered the FIR against BJP MLC Darekar for allegedly using bogus membership of a labour organisation to become director of the Mumbai Bank, following a complaint by an Aam Aadmi Party functionary.

On Tuesday, BJP members shouted slogans in the Council against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government.

BJP MLC Bhai Girkar said, ''The FIR against Darekar is an attempt to muzzle the voice of the opposition. The MVA government has taken action against him because it is being cornered for of its own wrong doings and various scandals that the BJP is exposing.” Amid the din in the Council, Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar adjourned the House for 25 minutes. After the House proceedings resumed, the opposition continued its objection against the FIR and shouted slogans against the state government. The council chairman later adjourned the House for the day.

Taking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhawan premises, BJP legislator Chandrashekhar Bawankule said a complaint was filed against Darekar and after a probe, it was closed, still the MVA government registered the FIR against him.

“This is outrageous. Darekar was critical of the MVA government, hence he has been framed. The House will not function until the MVA government drops the charges against Darekar. We will continue our opposition,” he said.

