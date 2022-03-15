Left Menu

Demand court-monitored CBI probe into murder of Cong councillor in Bengal: Adhir Chowdhury in LS

How can we run a government, he asked, adding the Constitution has given the power to Governors in giving assent to Bills passed by the state assembly.Congress member from Kerala Dean Kuriakose sought the External Affairs ministers intervention in the case of a 33-year-old woman, Nimisha Priya, jailed in Yemen for the alleged killing of a Yemeni national.It killing happened accidentally in the nature of self-protection...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:22 IST
Demand court-monitored CBI probe into murder of Cong councillor in Bengal: Adhir Chowdhury in LS
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into the killing of party councillor Tapan Kandu and the mysterious death of student activist Anis Khan in West Bengal.

A four-time Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district, Kandu was shot dead on Sunday.

Raising the issues during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury alleged the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal, was involved in the murder of Kandu in collusion with a section of the police.

About the death of 18-year old Khan last month, Chowdhury, who is also the state Congress chief, claimed that elections can no longer be held independently in the state amid the prevailing ''lawlessness''.

''I demand a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the murder of Kandu and Khan. I urge the Human Rights Commission, Scheduled Caste Commission and the Minorities Commission that they also demand such an inquiry,'' Chowdhury said.

Anis Khan's family members have alleged that he was pushed off the second floor of their residence at Amta in Howrah district on the night of February 18 by four people with one donning a police uniform and the others wearing the dress of civic volunteers.

Addressing the House, DMK MP T R Baalu said more than seven bills have been passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and sent to the Governor for his assent but those were still awaiting his nod.

''Are we running a jungle raj?... How can we run a government,'' he asked, adding the Constitution has given the power to Governors in giving assent to Bills passed by the state assembly.

Congress member from Kerala Dean Kuriakose sought the External Affairs minister's intervention in the case of a 33-year-old woman, Nimisha Priya, jailed in Yemen for the alleged killing of a Yemeni national.

''It (killing) happened accidentally in the nature of self-protection... I urge the external affairs minister to intervene in this case for immediate relief of Nimisha Priya from Yemen jail,'' Kuriakose said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022