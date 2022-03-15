Left Menu

Updated: 15-03-2022
Speaker accepts Mann's resignation from Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said he has accepted the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister-designate and Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann with effect from March 14.

Mann, the MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, had submitted his resignation from the House to Birla on Monday.

''I had received a request for resignation from Bhagwant Mann, representing Sangrur constituency. I have accepted his resignation with effect from March 14,'' Birla said.

Mann, who was AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly polls, won elections from Dhuri assembly segment in the state.

