Stature of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru far above any title: Govt in Lok Sabha

The martyrdom of freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru is a fact and is not dependent on the presumed presence or absence of official records, the government said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, asserting that their stature is far above any award, title or status. In a written reply to a question from a member, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said the heroes who lost their lives during the freedom struggle have become martyrs for the cause of attaining the independence of India. Mishra said the martyrdom of these freedom fighters and their invaluable contribution to India's freedom struggle form an inalienable part of the discourse of the country's fight for freedom and is well known in India's history. ''Their martyrdom in the supreme national cause of independence is a fact and is not dependent on the presumed presence or absence of official records. Their stature is far above any award or title or status accorded in this regard,'' he said.

BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato had put forth queries on whether the government has given martyr status to heroes like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev who lost their lives in the freedom struggle.

The minister said the nation will always be grateful to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who laid down their lives for a better future of India and their names will always be written in golden words in the annals of Indian history. ''The government and the entire nation recognise their invaluable contribution during the freedom struggle for the attainment of India's independence. ''The 'Dictionary of Martyrs of India's freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947 published by the Ministry of Culture has recorded the names of all these freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev,'' he said.

