Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha evicted from Rajasthan Assembly

Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha was on Tuesday evicted from the Rajasthan Assembly with the help of marshals for interrupting Minister Shanti Dhariwal's speech in the House and raising slogans.

Lodha, who is also Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's advisor, had through an Attention Motion during the Zero Hour raised the issue of an ''innocent'' person being in jail on murder charge in Barlut of Sirohi district.

Not paying heed to the rulings of Speaker C P Joshi, the independent MLA interrupted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal's reply in the House and started raising slogans against the police. ''The House cannot run according to you. This cannot be allowed at all. I request the rest of the MLAs also not to behave in such a way that I have to make some unpleasant decisions,'' Joshi warned.

Dhariwal said action will be taken against any policeman found guilty after probing the entire case. An investigation is necessary before taking action and it will be done in a week, he said.

Lodha intervened again saying that in 2018 also he had to gherao the Barlut police station on behalf of the Congress party against the attitude of the police.

On this, the Speaker said, ''Referring to the past is not significant in this case and you do not want to hear the minister's reply.'' As Lodha continued raising slogans, Joshi ordered marshals to evict him from the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)