Pravin Darekar not above law, FIR against him appropriate: NCP youth wing

Registration of an FIR against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in connection with an alleged bank scam is “appropriate” and he should not consider himself above the law, the NCP's youth wing said on Tuesday.

Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy on a complaint lodged by an Aam Aadmi Party functionary.

Maharashtra NCP youth wing's working president Suraj Chavan alleged that Darekar in his affidavit for the Legislative Council polls had declared that he owned companies worth more than Rs 100 crore. But he falsely declared himself as a labourer while contesting the election for the post of chairman of Mumbai Bank, Chavan said.

“Doesn't this mean you (Darekar) cheated (people)? The action taken against you is appropriate. You should not consider yourself above the law,'' Chavan said in a video statement.

''And you only earlier said that one need not be afraid if he/she has not done anything wrong. Why are you scared now then?” Chavan asked.

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase hit back at the BJP for accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of registering the FIR as Darekar was critical of the ruling alliance, terming the opposition party's charge as “baseless and wrong”. “The allegation against Darekar was levelled by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde. But the BJP is misleading the people of Maharashtra and the country, claiming that the MVA is deliberately trying to implicate Darekar,” Tapase said in a video statement. The complainant alleged that Darekar declared himself as a labourer, which was later found wrong. He was the Mumbai Bank chairman from 2011 to 2021 and allegedly indulged in various financial irregularities, the complainant said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is one of the constituents of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. Congress is a junior partner in the ruling dispensation.

