Chief of naval staff visits Amman temple
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday offered prayers at the Masani Amman Temple, about 45 km from here.
He was accompanied by his wife Kala and a few relatives. After the prayers, the Admiral went around the place of worship, official sources said.
