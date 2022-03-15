U.S. SEC Democratic Commissioner Lee to leave agency after term ends in June
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Democratic Commissioner Allison Lee plans to leave the agency after her term ends in June, the agency said in a statement.
Lee said she will remain in office until a successor is named.
