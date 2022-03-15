Congress reviews UP poll results

The Congress on Tuesday held a meeting to review its poor performance in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, identify shortcomings and chalk out future plans for the politically-crucial state.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chaired the review meeting which was attended by the party's top state leaders.

The meeting comes two days after Vadra presented her report regarding the party's drubbing in the polls at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said the meeting will discuss threadbare the performance in each constituency in UP, where the Congress won only two seats out of 403 and got a vote share of 2.33 percent.

The party will chalk out its roadmap for the state where it contested all the without any alliance after many years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)