Maha: Cong leaders meet CM to discuss Kolhapur North bypoll

Congress leaders met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday to discuss the strategy and alliance details for the Kolhapur North bypoll scheduled for April 12, a senior MVA functionary said.

He said the discussion was to prevail upon Thackeray, also the Shiv Sena chief, to stick to the alliance formula that the party having an elected representative in a particular area will contest the next election from there.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav, who, incidentally, had defeated the Sena's Rajesh Kshirsagar in the 2019 Assembly polls.

As per sources, the Sena wants to put up its candidate for the Kolhapur North bypoll while the Congress is keen on retaining the seat for itself.

''One more round of talks is expected between the Sena and Congress on the bypoll to ensure the MVA stays united,'' the leader said.

The Congress, Sena and NCP had got together to the form the Maha Vikas Aghadi post the 2019 polls after the Uddav-Thackeray-led party snapped its long-time alliance with the BJP.

In Deglur Assembly bypoll held last year, the Shiv Sena's Subhash Sabne had switched sides and contested on a BJP ticket, but he was defeated by the Congress' Jitesh Antapurkar, son of Raosaheb Antapurkar, the sitting MLa's whose death led to the bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)