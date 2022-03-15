Britain says latest sanctions hit wealthy Russian worth 100 billion pounds
Britain's latest round of sanctions on Tuesday included elites with a net worth of 100 billion pounds ($130.63 billion), and included Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the foreign office said. "We are going further and faster than ever in hitting those closest to Putin – from major oligarchs, to his prime minister, and the propagandists who peddle his lies and disinformation," foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement.
The net worth figure was based on Forbes estimates, the foreign office said. ($1 = 0.7655 pounds)
