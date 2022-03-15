Left Menu

Britain says latest sanctions hit wealthy Russian worth 100 billion pounds

Britain's latest round of sanctions on Tuesday included elites with a net worth of 100 billion pounds ($130.63 billion), and included Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the foreign office said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's latest round of sanctions on Tuesday included elites with a net worth of 100 billion pounds ($130.63 billion), and included Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the foreign office said. "We are going further and faster than ever in hitting those closest to Putin – from major oligarchs, to his prime minister, and the propagandists who peddle his lies and disinformation," foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

The net worth figure was based on Forbes estimates, the foreign office said. ($1 = 0.7655 pounds)

