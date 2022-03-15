People suffering consequences of Centre's wrong policies: Rahul on rising inflation
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday over high inflation and reduced rates of fixed deposits and provident fund, and said the common people are facing the consequences of its wrong policies.He also asked if it was not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people.Common citizens are facing the consequences of the wrong policies of the government FD 5.1 per cent down, PPF 7.1 per cent down, EPF 8.1 per cent down.
- Country:
- India
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday over high inflation and reduced rates of fixed deposits and provident fund, and said the common people are facing the consequences of its wrong policies.
He also asked if it was not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people.
''Common citizens are facing the consequences of the wrong policies of the government: FD: 5.1 per cent (down), PPF: 7.1 per cent (down), EPF: 8.1 per cent (down). Retail Inflation: 6.07 per cent (up). Wholesale Inflation: 13.11 per cent (up). Is it not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people?'' Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.
The Congress has been attacking the Centre over reduction in the rate of provident fund deposits and the rising inflation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Gandhi
- Hindi
ALSO READ
We can't abandon our own people: Rahul Gandhi on Indian students stranded in Ukraine
We can't abandon our own people: Rahul Gandhi on Indian students stranded in Ukraine
Rahul Gandhi releases TN CM Stalin's autobiography
Govt of India must urgently share detailed evacuation plan with Indians stranded in Ukraine, their families: Rahul Gandhi
We can't abandon our own people: Rahul Gandhi on Indian students stranded in Ukraine