Left Menu

People suffering consequences of Centre's wrong policies: Rahul on rising inflation

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday over high inflation and reduced rates of fixed deposits and provident fund, and said the common people are facing the consequences of its wrong policies.He also asked if it was not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people.Common citizens are facing the consequences of the wrong policies of the government FD 5.1 per cent down, PPF 7.1 per cent down, EPF 8.1 per cent down.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:24 IST
People suffering consequences of Centre's wrong policies: Rahul on rising inflation
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday over high inflation and reduced rates of fixed deposits and provident fund, and said the common people are facing the consequences of its wrong policies.

He also asked if it was not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people.

''Common citizens are facing the consequences of the wrong policies of the government: FD: 5.1 per cent (down), PPF: 7.1 per cent (down), EPF: 8.1 per cent (down). Retail Inflation: 6.07 per cent (up). Wholesale Inflation: 13.11 per cent (up). Is it not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people?'' Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has been attacking the Centre over reduction in the rate of provident fund deposits and the rising inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022