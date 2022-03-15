US Domestic News Roundup: Inside the fight for a new abortion clinic in one California city; U.S. SEC Democratic Commissioner Lee to leave agency after term ends in June and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Inside the fight for a new abortion clinic in one California city

As soon as he learned abortion provider Planned Parenthood wanted to open a new clinic in the central California city of Visalia, resident Rod Greenfield wrote to all five city council members and urged them to deny the permit. Another area resident, retired public health official Merrilyn Brady, began mobilizing supporters of the proposed clinic, which aimed to provide primary care and abortion services in a part of the state where both are in short supply.

U.S. SEC Democratic Commissioner Lee to leave agency after term ends in June

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Democratic Commissioner Allison Lee plans to leave the agency after her term ends in June, the agency said in a statement. Lee said she will remain in office until a successor is named.

Biden's Fed nominee Raskin imperiled by Democrat's opposition

Sarah Bloom Raskin's nomination to become the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, already stalled by Republicans, was dealt a heavy blow on Monday after she lost the backing of a senator from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party. Raskin's "previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation's critical energy needs," Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, said in a statement.

U.S. VP Harris to headline summit to promote equal pay

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will host a virtual summit on Tuesday to celebrate Equal Pay Day, announcing moves to boost pay equity for new federal workers and employees of federal contractors. According to senior administration officials, Harris will be accompanied by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and current and former members of the United States women's national soccer team, who sued U.S. soccer's governing body over allegations of gender discrimination in compensation in 2019. Last month, the team won a $24-million settlement.

U.S. consumers to spend record $1 trillion online in 2022 - report

U.S. consumer spending on e-commerce is expected to hit a record $1 trillion this year thanks to the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Tuesday. The forecast represents a jump of 13% from 2021 and follows a total spend of $1.7 trillion over the course of two years of the COVID-19 crisis, starting March 2020.

First-time U.S. home buyers feeling 'defeated' by soaring prices, rising rates

Brianna Lombardozzi finally has her finances to a point where she might be able to buy a house. But she isn't feeling great about her odds. Lombardozzi, 37, used her federal stimulus checks and other savings built up during the pandemic to pay down the majority of her credit card debt - a move that helped her credit score rise by almost 100 points.

In rare mistake, prosecutors seek dismissal of charges against Capitol riot defendant

Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against a Capitol riots defendant and release him from jail, a rare admission in a court filing that the Justice Department had violated his legal right to a speedy trial. At the same time, however, prosecutors asked permission to refile the criminal charges again, saying that apart from the Oath Keeper militia members who are facing seditious conspiracy charges, the defendant is facing "the most serious offenses charged in relation to the attack on the Capitol."

White House: Omicron BA.2 COVID variant has circulated in U.S. for some time

The White House said on Monday that the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of COVID-19 had been circulating in the United States for some time, with roughly 35,000 cases at the moment, and more money was needed to help fight it. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the tools the country had, including vaccines and medicines, were all effective tools against the virus.

Suspect sought in shootings of homeless men in New York, Washington

Police in New York and Washington, D.C., on Monday were searching for a suspect they believe had shot five homeless men in the two cities, saying forensic evidence had linked a lone gunman to all of the shootings. The mayors of New York City and Washington, during an evening news conference in the nation's capital, asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect, whose photo they distributed after he was caught on surveillance cameras.

