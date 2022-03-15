Left Menu

Girish Chandra Jatav replaces Ritesh Pandey as BSP leader in Lok Sabha

Sangeeta Azad has been nominated to function as Chief Whip of Bahujan Samaj Party in place of Girish Chandra Jatav, Mayawati said in the letter.Jatav was the chief whip of the party in the Lower House of Parliament. He had replaced Danish Ali, the MP from Amroha, as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:31 IST
Girish Chandra Jatav replaces Ritesh Pandey as BSP leader in Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

BSP president Mayawati has named Nagina MP Girish Chandra Jatav as the new leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, replacing Ritesh Pandey.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, she said Jatav has been nominated as the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), in place of Pandey, with effect from March 14.

''Ram Shiromani Verma will continue as Deputy Leader of the party. Sangeeta Azad has been nominated to function as Chief Whip of Bahujan Samaj Party in place of Girish Chandra Jatav,'' Mayawati said in the letter.

Jatav was the chief whip of the party in the Lower House of Parliament. Pandey was made the leader of the BSP in the Lok Sabha in January, 2020. He had replaced Danish Ali, the MP from Amroha, as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022