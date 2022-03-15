Girish Chandra Jatav replaces Ritesh Pandey as BSP leader in Lok Sabha

BSP president Mayawati has named Nagina MP Girish Chandra Jatav as the new leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, replacing Ritesh Pandey.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, she said Jatav has been nominated as the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), in place of Pandey, with effect from March 14.

''Ram Shiromani Verma will continue as Deputy Leader of the party. Sangeeta Azad has been nominated to function as Chief Whip of Bahujan Samaj Party in place of Girish Chandra Jatav,'' Mayawati said in the letter.

Jatav was the chief whip of the party in the Lower House of Parliament. Pandey was made the leader of the BSP in the Lok Sabha in January, 2020. He had replaced Danish Ali, the MP from Amroha, as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

