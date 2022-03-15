'EG - GJ WALKOUTGJ WALKOUTGuj Assembly : Cong MLAs stage brief walkout over electricity issue'

Nearly 40 Congress MLAs staged a walkout in the Gujarat Assembly while some of them were forcibly evicted by the sergeants as they sat in the Well of the House claiming that the BJP government has failed to provide adequate electricity to the farmers.

The House saw chaotic scenes during the Question Hour of the Assembly on Monday when Gujarat Energy Minister Mukesh Patel, while responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Niranjan Patel, said the state's power generation capacity has increased by 3,265.9 megawatt during the last two years.

According to Patel, 842.4 megawatt were added in 2020 while 2,423.5 megawatt were added in the existing capacity in 2021. As on December 2021, Gujarat's installed power generation capacity is 36,384 megawatt.

However, Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar contested the minister's figures claiming that only 240 megawatt were added in 2020.

Parmar then accused the BJP government of failing in providing adequate electricity to farmers for agriculture purpose.

When Patel countered Parmar saying his figures tabled in the Assembly are correct, all the MLAs suddenly started raising slogans against the BJP and gathered near the Well of the House.

Demanding electricity for the farmers, four to five Congress MLAs, including Gulabsinh Rajput and Imran Khedawala, sat on the floor of the Well demanding electricity for farmers.

As directed by the Speaker Nimaben Acharya, sergeants forcibly evicted these MLAs who had sat in the Well while other MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva, walked out of the House in protest. Later, the majority of them returned after a few minutes.

