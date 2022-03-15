McConnell calls on White House to replace Fed nominee Bloom Raskin
15-03-2022
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on the White House on Tuesday to replace Sarah Bloom Raskin with a different nominee to become the Federal Reserve's top bank regulator position.
"President Biden's selection wildly – wildly – missed the mark. It's past time the White House admit their mistake and send us somebody suitable," McConnell said in a floor speech, noting that Bloom Raskin now faces bipartisan opposition.
