HC dismisses PIL seeking thorough probe into connection of AAP, Kejriwal with Sikhs for Justice

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking a thorough investigation into the alleged connection of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convener Arvind Kejriwal with the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The High Court said the authorities have already taken note of the issue and there is no need for intervention.

The bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi dismissed the petition moved by Jagdish Sharma. The bench observed that the Home Ministry has already taken note of the issue, so now there is no need for intervention in the matter. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that despite the allegations being serious in nature and possible security threat to the country by AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, no inquiry has been initiated by the central government.

The petitioner Jagdish Sharma had moved a petition through Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh seeking a thorough investigation into the allegations. The petition sought investigation on the basis of a letter written to the Home Minister by outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on February 18, 2022. The petition stated that the founding member of AAP Kumar Vishwas announced the connection of Arvind Kejriwal with separatist groups. One letter of Gupant Singh Pannu, the founder of SFJ, was also found wherein it was written that SFJ has given its support to AAP in the elections to the Punjab state assembly in 2017 and similarly in these elections of 2022 too, the SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for AAP.

Channi had also written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah for investigation of this matter. Amit Shah had replied to Channi assuring him of a thorough investigation into this matter. Considering the life threat to the whistle-blower Kumar Vishwas the Home ministry has provided Y-Category Security to him, the petition stated. (ANI)

