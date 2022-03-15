Turkish foreign minister to travel to Russia, Ukraine for talks, says Erdogan
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 23:07 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he was sending his foreign minister to Moscow and Kyiv on Wednesday and Thursday as part of Turkey's mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Erdogan made the announcement during a speech broadcast after a three-hour cabinet meeting.
