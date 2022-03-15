Biden to travel to Brussels, provide more details on Ukraine assistance -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 23:10 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO leaders, the White House confirmed on Tuesday, and will share more details about the United States' military and security assistance to Ukraine soon.
Biden is signing a spending bill later on Tuesday that includes $13.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.
"I expect he will share more of those details in the next 24 hours," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
