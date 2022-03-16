Poland's Kaczynski calls for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-03-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 03:22 IST
An international peacekeeping mission should be sent to operate in Ukraine, the leader of Poland's ruling party said on Tuesday during a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"I think that it is necessary to have a peace mission - NATO, possibly some wider international structure - but a mission that will be able to defend itself, which will operate on Ukrainian territory," Jars Kaczynski said during the conference, which was broadcast on Polish television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
