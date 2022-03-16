U.S. VP Harris's husband tests positive for COVID-19 -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 03:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement.
Harris tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, is not attending an event at the White House on Tuesday evening, the White House said.
