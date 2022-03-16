Poland's Kaczynski calls for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
An international peacekeeping mission should be sent to operate in Ukraine, the leader of Poland's ruling party said on Tuesday during a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"I think that it is necessary to have a peace mission - NATO, possibly some wider international structure - but a mission that will be able to defend itself, which will operate on Ukrainian territory," Jaroslaw Kaczynski said during the conference, which was broadcast on Polish television.
