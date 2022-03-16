Kejriwal leaves for Punjab to attend Mann's oath-taking ceremony

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday left for Punjab to attend the swearing-in ceremony of chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann.Elaborate arrangements have been made for Manns oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan -- ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh SBS Nagar district.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday left for Punjab to attend the swearing-in ceremony of chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for Mann's oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan -- ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

''It's a big day for Punjab today. In this golden morning of new hope, the entire Punjab will today come together and take a pledge to make it a prosperous Punjab. To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Over three lakh people are expected to attend Mann's oath-taking ceremony.

The chief minister-designate of Punjab had invited people to attend the ceremony, saying three crore people of the state will also take oath with him.

