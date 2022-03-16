Left Menu

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from post of Punjab Congress chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief, a day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi sought the resignations of party chiefs of five states in order to facilitate the reorganization of the Pradesh Congress Committees.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 10:38 IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from post of Punjab Congress chief
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tenders his resignation from the post. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief, a day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi sought the resignations of party chiefs of five states in order to facilitate the reorganization of the Pradesh Congress Committees. "As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation," Sidhu said in a tweet as he posted the one line resignation letter.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of the Pradesh Congress Committees. Congress high command's move comes after Congress Working Committee's met on Sunday.

The meeting was held after the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states. The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022