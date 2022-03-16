Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Punjab CM-designate ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated Chief Minister-designate of Punjab Bhagwant Mann ahead of his oath-taking ceremony and hoped that the state will flourish under his leadership.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for Mann's oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Shri Bhagwant Mann ji for the oath ceremony! Hope that under his able leadership, the crops of progress, brotherhood and new perspective will flourish in Punjab," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Over three lakh people are expected to attend Mann's oath-taking ceremony.

The Chief Minister-designate of Punjab had invited people of the state to attend his oath-taking ceremony, saying 3 crore people of Punjab will also take the oath along with him.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal left for Punjab to attend Mann's swearing-in ceremony. "It's a big day for Punjab today. In this golden morning of new hope, the entire Punjab will today come together and take a pledge to make it a prosperous Punjab. To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

