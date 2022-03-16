Left Menu

French govt prepared to discuss 'autonomy' for Corsica, minister tells paper

Paris is prepared to loosen its grip on Corsica in a process that could lead to a yet-to-be decided autonomous status for the island, France's interior minister was quoted by a Corsican newspaper as saying ahead of a visit on Wednesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 11:17 IST
French govt prepared to discuss 'autonomy' for Corsica, minister tells paper
Gerald Darmanin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Paris is prepared to loosen its grip on Corsica in a process that could lead to a yet-to-be-decided autonomous status for the island, France's interior minister was quoted by a Corsican newspaper as saying ahead of a visit on Wednesday. The government is determined to engage in an "unprecedented discussion on institutional matters", Gerald Darmanin told Corse Matin, adding that he was "prepared to go as far as autonomy".

The minister's comments published ahead of a planned two-day visit to Corsica, come after protests last weekend revived long-standing tensions between Corsica and Paris. Exactly what an autonomous status would mean still needs to be decided, he said. "We need to talk about this," Darmanin was quoted as saying by Corse Matin.

Protesters in the northern Corsican town of Bastia attacked public buildings and threw projectiles at police on Sunday in the latest demonstration over an attack on a jailed nationalist at a mainland French prison. Darmanin said in his remarks that dealing with the island's status would be a priority during a potential second term in office for President Emmanuel Macron.

Presidential elections take place next month, with Macron seen as the most likely winner in current opinion polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022