French govt prepared to discuss 'autonomy' for Corsica, minister tells paper

Paris is prepared to loosen its grip on Corsica in a process that could lead to a yet-to-be-decided autonomous status for the island, France's interior minister was quoted by a Corsican newspaper as saying ahead of a visit on Wednesday. The government is determined to engage in an "unprecedented discussion on institutional matters", Gerald Darmanin told Corse Matin, adding that he was "prepared to go as far as autonomy".

The minister's comments published ahead of a planned two-day visit to Corsica, come after protests last weekend revived long-standing tensions between Corsica and Paris. Exactly what an autonomous status would mean still needs to be decided, he said. "We need to talk about this," Darmanin was quoted as saying by Corse Matin.

Protesters in the northern Corsican town of Bastia attacked public buildings and threw projectiles at police on Sunday in the latest demonstration over an attack on a jailed nationalist at a mainland French prison. Darmanin said in his remarks that dealing with the island's status would be a priority during a potential second term in office for President Emmanuel Macron.

Presidential elections take place next month, with Macron seen as the most likely winner in current opinion polls.

