Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha on 'wholesale inflation'

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday gave zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha on 'wholesale inflation'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 11:40 IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday gave zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha on 'wholesale inflation'. In the notice, the Member of Parliament stated that it is a matter of serious concern that India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose to 13.11 per cent year on year in February from 12.96 per cent in January, according to data released by the commerce ministry.

"WPI inflation was 4.83 per cent in February 2021. Soaring prices of petroleum, natural gas,basic metals, and food, especially manufactured goods have contributed to the risinginflation. Crude, petroleum & natural gas basket witnessed a surge of 46.14 per cent whilecrude petroleum rose 55.17 per cent. The WPI continues to be in double digits for the 11thconsecutive month," she stated. Chaturvedi urged the Central government to take appropriate measures to take away theburden from the common man and curb the rising inflation timely.

The second half of the Budget session commenced on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

