Left Menu

DYFI national prez A A Rahim to be CPI(M) candidate for RS seat

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 12:46 IST
DYFI national prez A A Rahim to be CPI(M) candidate for RS seat
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) state committee member and national president of DYFI, A A Rahim, will be the party's candidate for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from the southern state next month.

Rahim's candidature was announced on Wednesday by the state committee of CPI(M) which has decided to share 2 out of the 3 seats with its coalition partner CPI.

The CPI has already announced that its candidate would be former national general secretary of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), P Santhosh Kumar.

The elections for the Rajya Sabha seats are being held as the terms of senior Congress leader A K Antony, K Somaprasad (CPI-M) and M V Shreyams Kumar (LJD) will expire on April 2.

The Congress has started discussing the party's candidate for its lone seat.

Antony has said he will quit active parliamentary politics and not seek re-election to the Rajya Sabha, but will continue to contribute to party politics in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022