Left Menu

Kharge accuses Kapil Sibal of deliberately trying to weaken Congress

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused Kapil Sibal of deliberately trying to weaken Congress and said that he may be a good lawyer but he is not a mass leader as he is not aware of the ground realities about politics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 13:46 IST
Kharge accuses Kapil Sibal of deliberately trying to weaken Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused Kapil Sibal of deliberately trying to weaken Congress and said that he may be a good lawyer but he is not a mass leader as he is not aware of the ground realities about politics. Congress G-23 includes Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad among others, who have been raising demand for organization rehaul in the party leadership for the past two years since the defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Attacking Sibal, Kharge said, "He has never been to any village, district or state and worked for the Congress party. So he does not know the desire of the Congress workers. Therefore he does not know anything about the party." He also urged the party's Interim president Sonia Gandhi to take action against the leaders who are not working for the betterment of the party, adding that Sibal is deliberately weakening the party.

He further said, "In the wake of poll debacle in five states, Sonia Gandhi has asked resignation from all the state party chiefs in order to facilitate overhaul of the local units. Sibal is scripting unnecessary controversy. CWC has given full power authority to take necessary action against those who are holding the party posts and not working for strengthening the party."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022