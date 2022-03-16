Russia's Lavrov says Ukraine peace talks not easy, sees hope for compromise
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that peace talks with Ukraine aren't easy, but added that there was hope for compromise. "I am guided by the assessments given by our negotiators. But nevertheless, there is some hope of reaching a compromise," Lavrov said during his interview with RBC news outlet.
Updated: 16-03-2022 14:14 IST
"I am guided by the assessments given by our negotiators. They say that the negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons. But nevertheless, there is some hope of reaching a compromise," Lavrov said during his interview with RBC news outlet.
