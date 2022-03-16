Left Menu

Assembly polls: BJP Central observers to visit four states after Holi weekend

Bharatiya Janata Party's Central observers will visit the four states that the party won in the recently concluded Assembly elections, after the Holi weekend, said sources on Wednesday. The BJP registered victory in Assembly elections in four states. The party set new records by winning Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Further, it also managed to hold power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had appointed central observers and co-observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer for Uttar Pradesh. BJP national vice president Raghuvar Das has been appointed as the co-observer for Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi have been appointed as the central observer and co-observer for Uttarakhand respectively. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed central observer for Manipur with Kiren Rijiju as co-observer.

For Goa, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan have been made the central observer and co-observer respectively. (ANI)

