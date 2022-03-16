Left Menu

U.S. defense secretary: 'We remain united in our support of Ukraine'

NATO allies will continue to send defensive weapons to Ukraine and are unanimous in supporting Kyiv, U.S Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday as he arrived for a meeting with his NATO counterparts.

NATO allies will continue to send defensive weapons to Ukraine and are unanimous in supporting Kyiv, U.S Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday as he arrived for a meeting with his NATO counterparts. "We remain united in our support of Ukraine," he told reporters. "We condemn Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion ... We support their (the Ukrainians') ability to defend themselves and will continue to support them," he said, adding that NATO's pledge to defend all allies was "ironclad".

Ukraine is not a member of the alliance. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

