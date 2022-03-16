Left Menu

AAP invited me for Mann's swearing-in, Cong didn't call for Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari

Tewari shared an invite for the swearing-in of Mann on Twitter, but said he would not be able to make it as Parliament was in session.Mann was sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab at a simple ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Highlighting that the AAP had invited him for Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in as Punjab’s chief minister, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday took a swipe at his own party saying he was not an invitee to former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s oath taking ceremony. Tewari shared an invite for the swearing-in of Mann on Twitter, but said he would not be able to make it as Parliament was in session.

Mann was sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab at a simple ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh. “I congratulate Bhagwant Mann on being sworn in as Chief Minister I thank him for inviting me to his swearing in. Due to Parliament being in session I will not be able to make it,'' he said on Twitter.

''It is ironic I was not invited to Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing in though he was one of my MLA's (sic),'' his tweet further read.

Channi was sworn in last year after the Congress leadership sacked Amarinder Singh as the chief minister. Tewari, a Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab and leader of the G-23, which has been critical of the party leadership, is considered close to Amarinder Singh.

