Left Menu

G-23 leaders trying to break Cong by holding meetings frequently: Kharge

He said no one can weaken party president Sonia Gandhi as the entire Congress, from the streets to the national capital, is with her.Kharges swipe at the G-23 leaders came even as they are scheduled to meet in the evening at Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibals residence to chalk out further strategy, after the CWC meeting on Sunday reposed full faith in Gandhi and asked her to initiate changes to strengthen the party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:50 IST
G-23 leaders trying to break Cong by holding meetings frequently: Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the G-23 leaders were attempting to break the party by continuing to hold meetings even after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had discussed 'all' issues during its recent meeting. He said no one can weaken party president Sonia Gandhi as the entire Congress, “from the streets to the national capital”, is with her.

Kharge’s swipe at the G-23 leaders came even as they are scheduled to meet in the evening at Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s residence to chalk out further strategy, after the CWC meeting on Sunday reposed “full faith” in Gandhi and asked her to initiate changes to strengthen the party. “Let them do 100 meetings. No one can weaken Sonia Gandhi ji. The Congress party is with her from the streets to Delhi. These people will continue to meet and give speeches,” he said.

“Sonia Gandhi is taking all steps that have been discussed at the CWC. If they (G-23 leaders) still speak like this, it means they are trying to break the party,” Kharge further said.

The G-23 leaders have been critical of the party leadership and have been demanding an organisational overhaul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022