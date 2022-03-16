Chandni Chowk District Congress passes resolution seeking action against Kapil Sibal

The Congress' Chandni Chowk district unit passed a resolution on Wednesday requesting party chief Sonia Gandhi to take disciplinary action against senior leader Kapil Sibal for alleged anti-party activities.

Sibal is a former Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk constituency.

''...important meeting of the executive committee of the Chandni Chowk District Congress unit has been convened on Wednesday to ponder over Kapil Sibal's remarks against the party leadership. The committee is moving a resolution requesting (Congress) president Sonia Gandhi to immediately take disciplinary action against Sibal for his anti-party activities,'' District Congress president Javed Mirza said while reading out the resolution.

The resolution was passed by a voice vote in the meeting.

Senior Congress leader and noted lawyer Sibal has questioned the leadership after the party's debacle in assembly polls in five states, including Punjab where it was in power.

Sibal said the Gandhis should step aside and give some other leader a chance to lead the party.

''Leadership is in cuckoo land.... I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress','' he told the Indian Express in an interview.

Sibal's remarks against the leadership invited strong criticism from senior party leaders.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore accused Sibal of speaking the language of the BJP and the RSS.

Tagore, a staunch Rahul Gandhi loyalist, on Tuesday had said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) want the Gandhis to be out of leadership positions in the Congress to kill the party and destroy the idea of India.

“Why RSS and BJP wants Nehru-Gandhi's out of the leadership? Because without Gandhi's leadership Congress will become Janata party. It's easy to kill Congress then it's easy to destroy the idea of India (sic),'' Tagore said on Twitter.

''Kapil Sibal knows it but why he is speaking the language of RSS/BJP?'' he had asked.

