Wish Punjab develops further: Naveen congratulates Bhagwant Mann

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday congratulated Bhagwant Mann on being sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab, wishing that the northern state developed further under the tutelage of the AAP leader.Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the afternoon at the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.Congratulate Shri Bhagwant Mann on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:23 IST
''Congratulate Shri Bhagwant Mann on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Punjab. I wish under your leadership, the State develops further with the support of people of the state. Best wishes,'' Patnaik, also the BJD president, said on social media platforms.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had romped home in Punjab, winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly and decimating the Congress, the Akali Dal-BSP combine, the BJP and other rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

