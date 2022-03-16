Left Menu

Confer Bharat Ratna on Kanshi Ram: BSP MP Danish Ali to govt

BSP MP Danish Ali on Wednesday urged the government to confer Bharat Ratna, the countrys highest civilian honour, on the partys founder Kanshi Ram for his work for the downtrodden.Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Ali said it was Kanshi Rams birth anniversary on March 15 and he wanted to raise an important issue.He had united bahujan samaj and we demand that he be given Bharat Ratna.

BSP MP Danish Ali on Wednesday urged the government to confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on the party's founder Kanshi Ram for his work for the downtrodden.

Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Ali said it was Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary on March 15 and he wanted to raise an important issue.

''He had united 'bahujan samaj' and we demand that he be given Bharat Ratna. I hope the government will take cognizance of this and award Bharat Ratna to Kanshi Ram,'' he said.

Kanshi Ram worked for the upliftment and political mobilisation of the 'Bahujans' or the backward or lower caste people and founded the Bahujan Samaj Party. Born on March 15, 1934, Kanshi Ram passed away on October 9, 2006, aged 72.

