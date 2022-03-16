Left Menu

Goa, Manipur chief ministers meet PM

Goa and Manipur chief ministers Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday amid indications that the BJP leadership is likely to put its faith again in them for leading the new government in their states following the partys thumping win in the recent assembly polls.After meeting Singh, Modi tweeted that he congratulated him on the partys stupendous victory, asserting that it is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:29 IST
Goa, Manipur chief ministers meet PM
  • Country:
  • India

Goa and Manipur chief ministers Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday amid indications that the BJP leadership is likely to put its faith again in them for leading the new government in their states following the party's thumping win in the recent assembly polls.

After meeting Singh, Modi tweeted that he congratulated him on the party's stupendous victory, asserting that it is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur. ''Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa's progress in the times to come,'' Modi said after meeting Sawant. Top BJP leaders, including Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party president J P Nadda, have held extensive parleys in the last few days, working out the broad outlines of the new governments in four states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, ahead of the swearing-in ceremonies expected next week.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to head the new government, while the fate of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has come under question as he lost his seat even though the BJP romped home with over two-thirds majority.

Party sources said the deliberative exercise is aimed at ensuring that the new state governments send out a positive message about their governance agenda as well as social representation.

The BJP's big win, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, has given the party a leeway in picking a council of ministers which carry its governance stamp, even a touch of experiment.

The party has announced Shah and Singh as its central observers for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand respectively for its legislative party meetings to elect its new leader in both the states. Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar have been named observers for Manipur and Goa respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022