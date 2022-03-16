Nomination of Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as US envoy to Netherlands sent to Senate

The nomination of Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan Duggal as the US envoy to the Netherlands has been sent to the Senate for confirmation, according to the White House.

An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been raised in Cincinnati, Chicago, New York and Boston.

The White House said in a statement that her nomination has now been sent to the Senate.

"Duggal, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of the Netherlands," it said.

Last week, US President Joe Biden had announced his intent to nominate Duggal as his envoy to the Netherlands.

The White House had made the announcement on Friday along with several other key administrative and diplomatic positions.

Duggal, a mother of two, is an experienced political activist, women's rights advocate and human rights campaigner, the White House said.

She is a former Presidential Appointee to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Council and continues to serve as a Western Regional Advisor.

She served as National Co-Chair of Women for Biden, and as a Deputy National Finance Chair at the Democratic National Committee, the White House said.

Duggal had been active in Barack Obama's 2008 Presidential campaign and had also been associated with Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign where she was a member of her campaign's Northern California Steering Committee and the Women for Hillary Committee.

