UK lawmaker: Zaghari-Ratcliffe on her way to airport in Iran

PTI | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:04 IST
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Image Credit: Wikipedia
A British lawmaker said Wednesday that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, is on her way to Tehran's airport to leave the country.

UK lawmaker Tulip Siddiq announced the development on Twitter. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was given back her British passport over the weekend.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had confirmed earlier that a negotiating team was at work in Tehran to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who holds dual UK-Iranian citizenship.

Johnson's comments were made on a visit to the Middle East.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran's airport in April 2016.

She was later convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran's government, a charge that she, her supporters, and rights groups deny.

She has been held under house arrest and unable to leave the country since her release.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

