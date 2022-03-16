Kashmir Files: Congress accuses Sangh Parivar forces of "misusing" its tweet

The Congress in Kerala, which is under attack from the BJP over its comment on the movie 'The Kashmir Files', on Wednesday alleged that the Sangh Parivar forces ''misinterpreted and misused'' its tweet on the issue.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said the tweet by the party's state unit on Kashmir was meant to say that all sorts of atrocities in the valley should be ended and the issue should not be handled in the name of religion or caste.

''But it is being misused in Delhi. The Sangh Parivar forces misinterpreted it,'' Satheesan told reporters, reacting to a query on the BJP's attack on the Congress in Parliament over its controversial tweet through the twitter handle of the party's Kerala unit.

Responding to a discussion on union budget in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had attacked the Congress over the series of tweets issued by its Kerala unit relating to the Kashmiri Pandits who were displaced from the Valley during the 1990s following the outbreak of militancy.

Sitharaman said the tweets by the Congress with the hashtag #KashmirFiles vs truth on Sunday said that Kashmiri Pandits on their own left the Valley and not because they were forced.

''Our party's (Congress) belief is that it was not because of terrorism but the movement was due to lure of financial benefit and land offer in Delhi....another belief is there is a long battle between separatist and those who stand for India,'' she had said quoting the tweets.

Earlier, BJP leaders had also hit out at the Congress over tweets by its Kerala unit on the movie, saying the party lacks sensitivity and for minority appeasement it sympathises with only one community.

The state unit of the Congress in a series of tweets had blamed the BJP-supported VP Singh government in the 1990s and also then governor Jagmohan for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

In a tweet it also compared the deaths of Muslims and Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, but later deleted it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)