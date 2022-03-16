Cong MLA gets into heated argument with Rajasthan Assembly Speaker over supplementary question

A heated argument broke out between a ruling party MLA and Rajasthan Assembly speaker over asking a supplementary question during the Question Hour on Wednesday.

Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena wanted to ask a supplementary question to Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tikaram Jully after he replied to the main question on the maximum income limit for availing various facilities by the backward and economically backward classes.

However, Speaker C P Joshi did not allow Meena to ask the supplementary question and directed him to sit and called another question.

When the MLA objected, Joshi said that the supplementary question he was asking was not related to the main question.

As Meena continued arguing with the Speaker and defied his orders to sit, Joshi told Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal that he will not tolerate such conduct of the MLAs.

Earlier, replying to the main question, minister Tikaram Jully said that post-matric scholarship schemes for other backward classes (OBC) and economically backward classes (EBC) is a centrally sponsored scheme in which the income limit is determined by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

He said no proposal to increase the income limit at the state level in other schemes is under consideration.

