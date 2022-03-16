Left Menu

Cong MLA gets into heated argument with Rajasthan Assembly Speaker over supplementary question

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:28 IST
Cong MLA gets into heated argument with Rajasthan Assembly Speaker over supplementary question
  • Country:
  • India

A heated argument broke out between a ruling party MLA and Rajasthan Assembly speaker over asking a supplementary question during the Question Hour on Wednesday.

Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena wanted to ask a supplementary question to Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tikaram Jully after he replied to the main question on the maximum income limit for availing various facilities by the backward and economically backward classes.

However, Speaker C P Joshi did not allow Meena to ask the supplementary question and directed him to sit and called another question.

When the MLA objected, Joshi said that the supplementary question he was asking was not related to the main question.

As Meena continued arguing with the Speaker and defied his orders to sit, Joshi told Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal that he will not tolerate such conduct of the MLAs.

Earlier, replying to the main question, minister Tikaram Jully said that post-matric scholarship schemes for other backward classes (OBC) and economically backward classes (EBC) is a centrally sponsored scheme in which the income limit is determined by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

He said no proposal to increase the income limit at the state level in other schemes is under consideration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022