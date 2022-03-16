NPP to “examine” situation if not invited to join BJP govt in Manipur

Shillong/Imphal, Mar 16 (PTI)While Manipur’s BJP leadership has flown to Delhi to lay rival claims to the posi of cxhief minister of the Northeastern states, NPP leader Conrad K Sangma who had earlier flown to Imphal to seek a place for his party the NPP in the government to be formed, seems miffed by hints that BJP will go ahead and form a single party government. Sangma said he would “examine” the situation if his party is not invited to join the government.

While BJP won a simple majority in the house by winning 32 of 60 seats in the assembly results to which were announced last week, the NPP too did creditably winning seven seats. “Even in the region, the NPP as a national party is part of the NEDA. If the BJP does invite us in government formation in Manipur, we will be happy. If the situation is that we are not part of the government there, we will examine the matter,” Conrad Sangma told a group of journalists here.

The NPP had not entered into a pre-poll agreement with the BJP despite being part of the NDA and having BJP as an ally in the Meghalaya government. BJP leader N Biren Singh has already indicated he did not favour taking NPP into the BJP-led government, though the Naga People’s Front is likely to find a place in the new government.

“In case of Manipur, BJP has the majority. The decision will be theirs. If they invite, we will definitely join,” the Meghalaya chief minister said.

Manipur’s caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh as well as former Works Minister Th Biswajit Singh, who is being seen by many as a potential candidate for the chief ministerial chair had flown to Delhi for consultations with BJP’s top leadership on Tuesday.

BJP state unit chief A Sharda Devi too is in Delhi ahead of the formation of the new Government in the State.

The party’s Central observers and co-observers, Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, are expected to fly down to Imphal to oversee the election of the chief minister after discussions with the central leadership.

