Left Menu

Pope evokes spectre of nuclear war wiping out humanity

Francis, who has previously called the war an "unacceptable armed aggression", did not name any countries on Wednesday. The prayer continued, saying: "When you (God) have stopped the hand of Cain, take care of him also.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:42 IST
Pope evokes spectre of nuclear war wiping out humanity
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis on Wednesday evoked the spectre of a nuclear war, where whoever is left of humanity would have to start all over again on "the day after", and appeared to ask God to stop the aggressor in Ukraine.

The 85-year-old Francis dedicated his address at his weekly general audience to ageing and corruption in society, telling the Biblical story of the Great Flood that God used to punish a sinful and corrupt humanity and which only Noah and his family survived. "Our imagination appears increasingly concentrated on the representation of a final catastrophe that will extinguish us," he said, then departing from his prepared text to add: "such as that which would happen with an eventual atomic war."

"The 'day after', if there will still be days and human beings – we will have to start again from nothing," he said, without specifically mentioning the Ukraine war in that part of the audience, held before several thousand people inside the Vatican. Minutes later, however, he lowered his voice and using a sombre tone, read a prayer about the Ukraine war written by an Italian archbishop.

"Lord Jesus Christ, son of God, we implore you to stop the hand of Cain," he said, referring to the Biblical character who turned on his own brother, attacking and killing him. Francis, who has previously called the war an "unacceptable armed aggression", did not name any countries on Wednesday.

The prayer continued, saying: "When you (God) have stopped the hand of Cain, take care of him also. He is our brother." Moscow says its action is designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour.

Russia calls its action a "special military operation". Previously, Francis implicitly rejected that term, saying it could not be considered "just a military operation" but a war that had unleashed "rivers of blood and tears". The prayer which the pope read on Wednesday, written by Naples Archbishop Domenico Battaglia, portrayed Jesus as "born under the bombs of Kyiv," and "dead in the arms of a mother in Kharkiv," or as "the 20-year-old sent to the front lines."

Earlier in St. Peter's Basilica, the pope met several hundred Italian school children and asked them to think about their counterparts in Ukraine "who have to escape from the bombs. They are suffering so much and it is cold there".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022