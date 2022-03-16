Left Menu

MP Assembly adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:47 IST
MP Assembly adjourned sine die ahead of schedule
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was on Wednesday adjourned sine die, nearly 10 days ahead of its scheduled date, after it completed the business listed for the day, including passing of the state budget for 2022-23, amid protest by the opposition Congress.

After the Question Hour was completed and the House finished its listed business, including passage of the budget, without discussion on demand of grants related to various departments by a voice vote, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra moved a resolution proposing that the Assembly be adjourned sine die.

Mishra said it was decided in a Business Advisory Committee meeting that House should be adjourned sine die after transacting the business listed for Wednesday.

However, Congress members, including Jitu Patwari, Sajjan Singh Verma and PC Sharma, rushed to the well of the House and strongly protested the decision, demanding that the house function as per its original schedule.

They raised slogans like ''murder of democracy'' for the House passing demands of grants without any discussion.

Responding to it, Mishra said the government was ready for a discussion and to run the House as scheduled, but Congress members should take up the matter with their leader first.

Amid pandemonium, ministers presented papers related to their departments and Speaker Girish Gautam continued presiding over the proceedings.

After completing the listed business, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.

The budget session of the Assembly, which commenced on March 7, was originally scheduled to run till March 25. Thirteen sittings of the Assembly were planned, but only eight took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022