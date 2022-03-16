MP Assembly adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was on Wednesday adjourned sine die, nearly 10 days ahead of its scheduled date, after it completed the business listed for the day, including passing of the state budget for 2022-23, amid protest by the opposition Congress.

After the Question Hour was completed and the House finished its listed business, including passage of the budget, without discussion on demand of grants related to various departments by a voice vote, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra moved a resolution proposing that the Assembly be adjourned sine die.

Mishra said it was decided in a Business Advisory Committee meeting that House should be adjourned sine die after transacting the business listed for Wednesday.

However, Congress members, including Jitu Patwari, Sajjan Singh Verma and PC Sharma, rushed to the well of the House and strongly protested the decision, demanding that the house function as per its original schedule.

They raised slogans like ''murder of democracy'' for the House passing demands of grants without any discussion.

Responding to it, Mishra said the government was ready for a discussion and to run the House as scheduled, but Congress members should take up the matter with their leader first.

Amid pandemonium, ministers presented papers related to their departments and Speaker Girish Gautam continued presiding over the proceedings.

After completing the listed business, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.

The budget session of the Assembly, which commenced on March 7, was originally scheduled to run till March 25. Thirteen sittings of the Assembly were planned, but only eight took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)