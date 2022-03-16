Looking forward to watch 'The Kashmir Files': Bengal guv

Claiming that truth has come out through the film 'The Kashmir Files', West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that he is looking forward to watch the movie.

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

Dhankhar said that around the time on which the film is based, he was in the Union council of ministers and had visited Kashmir.

''I am looking forward .... to see Kashmir Files. Truth has come out as (the issue was) rightly reported,'' he told reporters at the NSCBI Airport here before departing for a visit to north Bengal.

Dhankhar said that it is soothing to know that Kashmir is undergoing wholesome changes after the ''historic step'' to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to the state was taken. ''Inclusive mainstream growth is taking place. This augurs well for strengthening of democracy and respect for rule of law,'' he said.

On ''The Kashmir Files'', a Twitter post in his handle said that Dhankhar was ''all praise for the commendable well thought out effort that unravels much needed truth and traverses ground reality of the times then. There are other areas that call for similar focus.'' PTI AMR NN NN

