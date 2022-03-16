Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Bhagwant Mann for becoming Punjab CM, hopes for prosperity of state

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, congratulated Bhagwant Mann on becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab. Kejriwal, in a tweet, today expressed confidence that under Mann's leadership, prosperity will return to Punjab.

"Many many congratulations and best wishes to Bhagwant Mann on becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab. I am sure that under your leadership, prosperity will return to Punjab. There will be a lot of progress and people's problems will be solved. God is with you," tweeted Kejriwal in Hindi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Mann was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. A grand ceremony of the swearing-in was organized in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Notably, Mann had worn a yellow turban which is identified with Bhagat Singh. The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. The Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy. For the AAP, it is the party's maiden victory in the state of Punjab and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when the party had finished behind Congress. (ANI)

