Czech prime minister: Ukraine above all needs more weapons

Ukraine above all needs more supplies of weapons to defend itself against Russia's invasion, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday after returning from a visit to Kyiv.

He said his delegation - which also included the prime ministers of Poland and Slovenia - also discussed sanctions, weapons and humanitarian aid, as well as possible future diplomatic steps with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

