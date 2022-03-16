Russian ambassador among 5 envoys to present credentials to President Kovind

Envoys of five countries, including Russia, presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said here.

At a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Russian Ambassador Denis Evgenyevich Alipov and High Commissioner of Canada Cameron Dean MacKay presented their credentials to the president.

Ambassador of Indonesia Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of Algeria Abderrahmane Benguerrah and High Commissioner of Malawi Leonard Senza Mengezi also presented their credentials to President Kovind.

After the ceremony, the President interacted with the five envoys separately during which he congratulated them on their appointments.

The President emphasized on the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multi-faceted relationship enjoyed with each of them.

While wishing them success in strengthening bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people, the President through the Ambassadors and the High Commissioners also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships.

The envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India, the spokesperson said.

